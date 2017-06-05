Large police presence off of Forsyth @WFTV pic.twitter.com/hdlPzUwLyH — Sarahbeth Ackerman (@SAckermanWFTV) June 5, 2017

Deputies said at least five people are dead after a shooting at a business near Orlando involving a disgruntled former employee.Four men and one woman were killed in what authorities are calling a "tragic incident."Orange County Sheriff Jerry Demings said during a briefing Monday that the gunman was a disgruntled former employee who was fired in April from Fiamma Inc., a business that manufactures awnings.Demings said the gunman shot and killed himself. The sheriff said the shooting is not believed to have any link to terrorism.The sheriff said the shooter, who has not yet been identified, had been involved in a previous workplace violence incident and had been accused of battering another employee inside the business. He was not charged in that case.Shelley Adams said her sister, Sheila McIntyre, called her from the company's bathroom during the shooting and was very upset.She kept repeating "My boss is dead. My boss is dead," Adams said after state and federal law enforcement authorities converged on the industrial park in Orlando.The shooting was reported about 8 a.m. Monday. Several Orange County Fire and Rescue vehicles were seen leaving the scene afterward. A large police presence remained hours after.Gov. Rick Scott said he had been briefed by law enforcement and that he and his wife, Ann, "are praying for the families who lost loved ones today.""I ask all Floridians to pray for the families impacted by this senseless act of violence," he added.Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.