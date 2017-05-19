Diners maced in attempted robbery in Rice Village

Two women reported being attacked Wednesday night in Rice Village. They told Houston police officers a would-be robber doused them with pepper spray.The friends had just finished dinner at Shiva Indian Restaurant. They took a stroll around the neighborhood and had made their way back to a parking lot off Times Boulevard near Kelvin Drive.The incident happened near Thai Village Restaurant around 8:50 p.m.Eyewitness News spoke with one of the victims. Melissa, who asked that her last name not be used, told ABC13 she could see a woman power-walking in the distance.She didn't think much of it. Before she realized it, the woman had pepper sprayed them and tried to steal Melissa's purse."I didn't know what was going on. I just remember her arm going back and forth," said Melissa. "It truly felt like your eyeballs were getting sand blasted. She mainly focused on my eyes. No matter how much we washed it off -- even with dish soap -- nothing would come out."Melissa said the woman was well-dressed and looked like anybody else on the street. She described the attacker as a heavy-set African American who might be between 25 and 35 years old. Melissa said she wanted to share her story to warn others to be cautious.Jan Pornkit heard the whole attack. She works at Thai Village. She rushed to help the women. Pornkit brought them inside the restaurant to wash their face and called 911.If you have any information on the attack, you're asked to call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.