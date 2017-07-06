TEXAS NEWS

Desert Storm memorial in Port Lavaca vandalized on Independence Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers cleaned up a vandalized Desert Storm memorial in Port Lavaca. (KTRK)

PORT LAVACA, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in a South Texas town are looking for those responsible for the vandalism of a war memorial on Independence Day.

The vandals spray painted the words "no war" on a mural in the town of Port Lavaca honoring Calhoun County residents who served in Operation Desert Storm.

Vandals also hit businesses and cars with the words "we bleed for greed" and other profane insults directed at law enforcement.

Local volunteers cleaned up the graffiti using toothbrushes to remove the paint.

