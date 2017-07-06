TEXAS NEWS

Desert Storm memorial in Port Lavaca vandalized on Independence Day

EMBED </>More Videos

Volunteers cleaned up a vandalized Desert Storm memorial in Port Lavaca. (KTRK)

PORT LAVACA, Texas (KTRK) --
Police in a South Texas town are looking for those responsible for the vandalism of a war memorial on Independence Day.

The vandals spray painted the words "no war" on a mural in the town of Port Lavaca honoring Calhoun County residents who served in Operation Desert Storm.

Vandals also hit businesses and cars with the words "we bleed for greed" and other profane insults directed at law enforcement.

Local volunteers cleaned up the graffiti using toothbrushes to remove the paint.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsmemorialwartexas newsvandalismgraffitiCalhoun County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TEXAS NEWS
Woman pleads guilty in fake registered nurse case
Budweiser raises a bottle to Texas pride this summer
One year later, slain Dallas officers get new memorial
Who is Texas City Commissioner Dee Ann Haney?
More texas news
NEWS
New charges for man accused of recording kids in bathroom
Search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured father
Mom charged with murdering kids, father in Ga. home
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Family says bounty hunters crossed the line
More News
Top Stories
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Family says bounty hunters crossed the line
New charges for man accused of recording kids in bathroom
Search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured father
Woman stabbed on METRO bus in NW Houston
Skeletal remains found on Eldridge Parkway in Harris Co.
Man claims he's being held illegally in child's murder
Need a job? NRG Park is hiring for Texans games
Show More
Mom charged with murdering kids, father in Ga. home
Former cop accused of stealing cash from dying man
Rockets finalize deal, introduce P.J. Tucker
Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run
2 Houston police officers injured in crash on 288
More News
Top Video
New charges for man accused of recording kids in bathroom
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Family says bounty hunters crossed the line
Skeletal remains found on Eldridge Parkway in Harris Co.
Search for hit-and-run driver who critically injured father
More Video