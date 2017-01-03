NEWS

Deputy shoots armed man at North Cypress Medical Center
EMBED </>More News Videos

Deputy shoots suspect at North Cypress Medical Center (KTRK)

HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
A man was critically injured in a deputy-involved shooting after he allegedly walked into a Cypress emergency room with a gun.

At around 9am, the deputy shot the man in the circle drive of the North Cypress Medical Center, just feet from the entrance of the emergency room.

Deputies earlier said the man was involved in a "disturbance." He is now being treated, and in critical condition.

The deputy who fired on the suspect was not hurt.

Investigators are interviewing witnesses at the hospital, located just off the Northwest Freeway at Huffmeister.

From SkyEye, we could see a large pool of blood and several shell casing markers right outside the doors of the emergency room.

Crime scene tape has been placed around the hospital as deputies investigate.

The suspect has yet to be identified, but is only described as a black male.

We're following this story on Eyewitness News. Watch for updates on air, online and on our mobile news app.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newshospitalharris county sheriffs officeHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police release surveillance video in Katz Boutique robbery
House Republicans Effectively Gut Congressional Ethics Watchdog
Asian Leaders React to Trump's N. Korea Warning
$6M in Jewelry Stolen Blocks From Times Square Ball Drop
More News
Top Stories
Officers use bean bag gun on suspect with knife
Lights knocked out after severe accident on Hillcroft
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Trump threatens GM over cars made in Mexico
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
Officer accused of beating teen in the streets
2 chase suspects arrested after Verizon store burglary
Show More
Missing League City woman feared for her safety
Driver on I-45 does donuts on freeway, stops traffic
Man struck twice while crossing FM 1960
Customs computer outage leads to big airport delays
Woman hit 27 years to the day grandmother killed in crash
More News
Top Video
Officer accused of beating teen in the streets
Toddler rescues 2-year-old twin after dresser falls on him
Violent home invasion turns neighborhood into war zone
Woman hit 27 years to the day grandmother killed in crash
More Video