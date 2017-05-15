NEWS

Deputy constable involved in crash with daycare van in west Houston

Raw video from SkyEye shows the scene of an accident involving a deputy constable and a daycare van.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Everyone is expected to be okay after a deputy constable's cruiser was hit by a daycare van, officials said.

SkyEye was over the scene of the crash on Memorial and Dairy Ashford, where crews placed the deputy constable into an ambulance.

The Harris County Pct. 5 patrol vehicle appeared to have moderate damage in the front, and from our vantage point, the airbags deployed inside the vehicle.



Across the street, the daycare van appeared to have severe damage to the front of the vehicle.

Someone at the daycare told Eyewitness News via phone that there were no children on board the van when the crash happened, and the driver is expected to be okay.

The driver appeared to be sitting up and speaking with the EMS crew as they were loaded into a second ambulance.

We do not know how the accident happened or the condition of the deputy constable.

An eyewitness told reporter Jeff Ehling the deputy's lights and siren were on right before the two vehicles collided.

The deputy was responding to a call for backup at another scene when the van apparently hit the cruiser, officials said.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

