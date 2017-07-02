NEWS

Teen killed in shooting at house party near Sugar Land

Party turns deadly in Fort Bend County, Elissa Rivas reports.

SUGAR LAND, Texas (KTRK) --
The Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in the Greatwood Neighborhood near the Grand Parkway near Sugar Land.

Investigators said 18-year-old Demonte Ziegler was killed and another 21-year-old hurt. The second victim was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.

Sheriff Troy Nehls said there was a large party of up to 30 people at a home in the 7400 block of Stone Arbor Drive. He believes there was some sort of altercation there around 3 a.m. on Sunday and that's when the shooting occurred.

After deputies arrived, many of the attendees fled. Nehls said about 12 people stayed behind and they are questioning them as witnesses.

The sheriff said the homeowner and his family are out of town. He said the homeowner gave a key to someone to watch their dogs and then there was a party thrown at their house.

The sheriff alerted the homeowner who is vacationing out of the country.

"Somewhat in shock. He didn't expect any of this. I mean if you were on vacation and you entrusted someone to watch your house. How would you feel if you received a phone call from me?," said Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls.

Deputies have not made any arrests so far.

