Deputies: Shooter kills man after fight over tennis shoes near Spring
HARRIS COUNTY, TX (KTRK) --
Investigators said a fight over tennis shoes led to the death of a 21-year-old man Monday night in north Harris County.

Sheriff's deputies said the victim was killed while playing basketball with a group of teens on Autumn Springs Lane, in the Spring Ridge neighborhood.

Darius Flournoy, 21, was shot multiple times around 6:45pm, after witnesses said someone showed up with a gun and began to open fire.

Flournoy was taken to Houston Northwest Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators identified Ja Corrie Rogers, 20, as the shooter.

Rogers is still on the run this morning, and deputies said he should be considered armed and dangerous.

Several witnesses to all this told investigators they recognized the shooter as someone who lived in the area.

As for a motive, while there are very few details, detectives told Eyewitness News that Flournoy and Rogers had gotten into an argument over some athletic shoes earlier Monday.

That, they say, could be the reason for this deadly shooting.

If you have any information about Rogers's whereabouts this morning, you should call the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

