NEWS

Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in Spring

EMBED </>More Videos

Sheriff's departments holds news conference to discuss meth lollipops

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County Sheriff's Office says they have performed a major drug seizure in north Spring.

According to deputies, they responded to a burglary call in the Colony Creek sub-division. Neighbors had reported a home burglarized when deputies stopped the two suspects.

Deputies say Evonne Mick and David Salinas had taken drugs from the home and had stuffed their trunk so full, it didn't close.

Deputies said they seized a large collection of meth candy in various shapes including Batman and Star Wars designs.


This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for more details.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsdrug bustharris county sheriffs officeHarris County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Student released by N. Korea is in a coma
Sessions calls allegations of collusion with Russia an 'appalling and detestable lie'
Inmates escape after killing 2 officers during prison transport
Read Sessions' opening statement to the Senate Intelligence Committee
More News
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: AG Jeff Sessions testifying before Senate intelligence committee
Bond conditions set for couple charged in Denny's fight
Lawsuit to focus on taking care of Hernandez's daughter
Police looking for woman who keyed disabled vet's vehicle
Deputies: $8 million worth of marijuana found
Body matching description of missing mom found
Prisoners on the run after killing prison guards
Show More
Twister rips apart barn in Nebraska
New smartphone scam targets owners of stolen phones
Police seize drugs at airport disguised as edible cactus
Man in wheelchair killed during argument at party
Barron Trump's t-shirt sells out
More News
Top Video
Police looking for woman who keyed disabled vet's vehicle
Video shows officer rescuing dog from lake
7-year-old on mission to hug police officers in all 50 states
Lawsuit to focus on taking care of Hernandez's daughter
More Video