Deputies seize $1 million of meth candy in NW Harris County

Have you ever heard of meth candy? @HCSOTexas just made a huge bust. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/hy0SVTvXTr — Pooja Lodhia (@PoojaOnTV) June 13, 2017

Harris County Sheriff's Office says they have performed a major drug seizure in northwest Harris County.According to deputies, they responded to a burglary call in the 9200 hundred block of Wallingham, in the Colony Creek sub-division. Neighbors had reported a home burglarized when deputies stopped the two suspects.Deputies say Evonne Mick and David Salinas had taken drugs from the home and had stuffed their trunk so full, it didn't close.Deputies said they seized a large collection of meth candy in various shapes including Batman and Star Wars designs.This is a developing story. Stay with Eyewitness News for more details.