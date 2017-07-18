NEWS

Deputies searching black car after chase on Hwy 288

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
We're following breaking news on Highway 288, where a police chase has just ended.

There are very few details as to what happened, but video from Skyeye 13 shows Brazoria County deputies stopped alongside the Beltway 8 feeder road.

A black car is being searched by deputies, and one deputy can be seen holding a small girl who is clutching a teddy bear.

Again, we do not know why the deputies began following the vehicle.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

