NEWS

Authorities searching for missing 12-year-old with autism

EMBED </>More Videos

Police are searching fo rmissing autistic boy (KTRK)

PORT BOLIVAR, Texas (KTRK) --
The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 12-year-old boy with autism.

According a press release, Fidel Hernandez was last seen by his mother at their home in Port Bolivar at 12:30 a.m.

She realized her son was missing around 4:30 a.m. and searched for him before calling the sheriff's office. She told deputies that the front door of the residence was not open.

Authorities said foul play is not suspected.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who many have seen him to call 409-766-2322.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsmissing childrenGalvestonGalveston County
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Condoleezza Rice calls Putin's interference in election 'personal'
Russian foreign minister heckles reporters asking about Comey
Comey's dismissal leaves FBI's Russia investigation in limbo
What we know about former FBI Director Comey's firing
More News
Top Stories
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Nixon was nothing like Trump, his library tweets
RIP, Christopher 'Big Black' Boykin of 'Rob and Big'
BACKYARD STANDOFF: Big bear vs small dog
Man makes epic action movie ad to sell used car
Show More
Man in hoodie robs Heights Jack in the Box restaurant
Democrats call Trump's firing of Comey a 'cover-up'
Grandmother on child found safe: 'I'm super elated'
Rockets lose 110-107 to Spurs in Game 5
Woman hit in the head, robbed inside garage
More News
Top Video
Thieves steal semi-automatic weapons from Alvin gun shop
BACKYARD STANDOFF: Big bear vs small dog
The firing of FBI director James Comey: A timeline
Woman told to 'pee in cup' on United Airlines flight
More Video