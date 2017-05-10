The Galveston County Sheriff's Office is searching for a 12-year-old boy with autism.According a press release, Fidel Hernandez was last seen by his mother at their home in Port Bolivar at 12:30 a.m.She realized her son was missing around 4:30 a.m. and searched for him before calling the sheriff's office. She told deputies that the front door of the residence was not open.Authorities said foul play is not suspected.The sheriff's office is asking anyone who many have seen him to call 409-766-2322.