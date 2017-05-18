Deputies are responding to a stabbing at the Haverstock Hill Apartments in northeast Harris County.According to authorities, the stabbing happened around 8:48 p.m at the complex on Aldine Bender Road.In March, two people were killed and four others were injured after a shooting at the complex. Kenneth E. Jones and Harvey Jones have been charged in connection to the murders of 31-year-old Gary Rusher and 33-year-old Christopher Beatty.No other details have been released.