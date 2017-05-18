NEWS

Harris County deputies responding to stabbing at Haverstock Hill Apartments

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies are responding to a stabbing at the Haverstock Hill Apartments in northeast Harris County.

According to authorities, the stabbing happened around 8:48 p.m at the complex on Aldine Bender Road.

In March, two people were killed and four others were injured after a shooting at the complex. Kenneth E. Jones and Harvey Jones have been charged in connection to the murders of 31-year-old Gary Rusher and 33-year-old Christopher Beatty.

No other details have been released.
Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsstabbingHarris CountyHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Police: George Ranch HS student made terroristic threat
Man broke into Amber Rose's Tarzana home as she, others slept
Trump denies telling Comey to back off, bashes former FBI director
Former Sen. Joe Lieberman top pick for Trump's new FBI director
More News
Top Stories
Can hackers watch your home security cameras?
Police: George Ranch HS student made terroristic threat
Child punished after classmate brought knife to school
WATCH: Police use Taser to subdue naked man in Stafford
Robbery suspects found inside Dekaney HS arrested
Splendora student passes out prescription drugs at school
Midtown residents push back against 288 expansion
Show More
1 killed, 22 hurt in car wreck in Times Square
What we know about the Times Square driver
Victim killed in NYC crash ID'd as 18-year-old tourist
Rocker Chris Cornell killed himself by hanging
McCullers Jr. and Altuve team up for charity
More News
Photos
Meet the 31 men vying for 'The Bachelorette' Rachel's heart
Meet Crime Stoppers' most wanted fugitives
PHOTOS: Comicpalooza 2017 takes over the GRB
MUG SHOTS: Montgomery Co. arrests 18 child abuse suspects
More Photos