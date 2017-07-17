NEWS

Harris Co. deputies escape injury when driver slams into cruiser

EMBED </>More Videos

Deputies nearly hit by driver who slammed into cruiser

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County deputies escaped injury early Monday despite a driver causing damage to their vehicles during a crash on Katy Freeway.

The crash happened on the westbound feeder road to the freeway between Greens and Mason just before 2 a.m.

Deputies were in the area for a previous call when a woman slammed into the back of a cruiser, moving it forward into the rear of another deputy's vehicle.

Fortunately, the deputies were outside of their cars when it happened and were not hurt.

Authorities said the deputies were in the moving lane of traffic, but emergency lights were active.

The woman, who was in a Honda Accord at the time, was treated at the scene and then taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.
Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newscar crashdwiharris county sheriffs officeHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Australian woman in Minneapolis fatally shot by police after calling 911
At least 9 dead in Arizona flash flood this weekend
Latest stats show progress made against ISIS
More News
Top Stories
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
STAY ALERT: Watching for another round of storms Monday
Check out METRO's new regional transportation plan
Family wants answers after officer fatally shoots dog
Man charged in DWI crash that injured deputy
Texans' Foreman arrested on gun and marijuana charges
Man struck by lightning speaks out
Show More
East Loop reopens after flipped propane tank
Mansion nail spa in Cypress features 2 bars, man cave
Oscar-winning actor Martin Landau has died at 89
Teen allegedly posts tribute to mom after killing her
Zombie-film master George A. Romero dies at 77
More News
Top Video
Teen shot and killed after celebrating 14th birthday
Uber driver helps deliver baby in car
Austin PD pulls Fords over carbon monoxide concerns
Ashley Madison makes $11 million hacking settlement
More Video