Deputies nearly hit by driver who slammed into cruiser

Harris County deputies escaped injury early Monday despite a driver causing damage to their vehicles during a crash on Katy Freeway.The crash happened on the westbound feeder road to the freeway between Greens and Mason just before 2 a.m.Deputies were in the area for a previous call when a woman slammed into the back of a cruiser, moving it forward into the rear of another deputy's vehicle.Fortunately, the deputies were outside of their cars when it happened and were not hurt.Authorities said the deputies were in the moving lane of traffic, but emergency lights were active.The woman, who was in a Honda Accord at the time, was treated at the scene and then taken into custody on suspicion of DWI.