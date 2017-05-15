Deputies: Man killed in ATV crash may have been drunk

A man is dead after an alleged drunk driving crash involving an ATV in northeast Harris County.Investigators were clearing the scene early this morning on Chrisman and Lauder Road, where two men apparently ran a stop sign, and then took a quick turn.Deputies said they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash that sent the ATV into a ditch.The buggy-type ATV tipped over, killing the driver.His passenger was badly injured and was taken to the hospital.Investigators thought the men were hit by a vehicle initially."There's some vehicle debris that was already here in the intersection," said Ryan Musil, with the Harris County Sheriff's Office. "We are collecting it to rule it out as anyone else being involved in the accident."Both victims are in their 30s.