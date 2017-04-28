HIGHLANDS, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are looking for a missing 18-year-old man with special needs in Highlands.
Nicolo Caravello was last seen on April 10 in the 300 block of Battlebell Road in Highlands. He was wearing Nike shoes and carrying a black backpack.
Caravello is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and a distinctive scar on his lower right leg.
Anyone with information regarding Caravello's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427.
