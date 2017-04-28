NEWS

Deputies looking for missing 18-year-old in Highlands

(HCSO)

Authorities are looking for a missing 18-year-old man in Highlands.

Nicolo Caravello was last seen on April 10 in the 300 block of Battlebell Road in Highlands. He was wearing Nike shoes and carrying a black backpack.

Caravello is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and a distinctive scar on his lower right leg.

Anyone with information regarding Caravello's whereabouts is asked to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at (713) 755-7427.
This is a developing story. Stay with ABC13 for more.
