Man and woman found dead inside apartment in SW Harris County.

A man and a woman whose bodies were found in a southwest Harris County apartment may have died in a murder-suicide, according to deputies.Investigators arrived on the scene in the 14500 block of Empanada in Mission Bend just before 8 p.m. Monday.Deputies were on scene overnight as part of the investigation. They interviewed residents in the apartment complex.Authorities remained at the apartment complex until just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.The couple's identities were not immediately disclosed.