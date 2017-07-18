NEWS

Deaths of man and woman in SW Harris Co. may be result of murder-suicide

Man and woman found dead inside apartment in Harris Co.

HOUSTON, Texas
A man and a woman whose bodies were found in a southwest Harris County apartment may have died in a murder-suicide, according to deputies.

Investigators arrived on the scene in the 14500 block of Empanada in Mission Bend just before 8 p.m. Monday.


Deputies were on scene overnight as part of the investigation. They interviewed residents in the apartment complex.

Authorities remained at the apartment complex until just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The couple's identities were not immediately disclosed.

Man and woman found dead inside apartment in SW Harris County.


