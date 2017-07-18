NEWS

Deputies: Man and woman found dead inside apartment in Harris County

Man and woman found dead inside apartment in Harris Co. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Authorities are still looking into what caused the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found in a southwest Harris County apartment Monday.

Investigators arrived on the scene in the 14500 block of Empanada in Mission Bend just before 8 p.m.

Harris County Sheriff's Office overnight said it was uncertain whether the deaths were part of a murder or a murder-suicide.

Investigators were interviewing residents in the apartment complex.

Authorities remained on scene until just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.

