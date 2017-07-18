EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=2228238" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Man and woman found dead inside apartment in SW Harris County.

Authorities are still looking into what caused the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found in a southwest Harris County apartment Monday.Investigators arrived on the scene in the 14500 block of Empanada in Mission Bend just before 8 p.m.Harris County Sheriff's Office overnight said it was uncertain whether the deaths were part of a murder or a murder-suicide.Investigators were interviewing residents in the apartment complex.Authorities remained on scene until just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.