HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --Authorities are still looking into what caused the deaths of a man and a woman whose bodies were found in a southwest Harris County apartment Monday.
Investigators arrived on the scene in the 14500 block of Empanada in Mission Bend just before 8 p.m.
Harris County Sheriff's Office overnight said it was uncertain whether the deaths were part of a murder or a murder-suicide.
Investigators were interviewing residents in the apartment complex.
Authorities remained on scene until just before 5:30 a.m. Tuesday.
