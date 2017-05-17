EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=1999523" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Deputies said a teenager robbed the Corner Bakery on Louetta Road and Subway on Highway 249 within 30 minutes of each other.

Harris County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery at two donut shops in northwest Harris County.Deputies said armed robbers targeted a Shipley's on the 10800 block of Spring Cypress and the Dunkin' Donuts on the 11500 block of the same road.SkyEye was over the scene that showed the entrance of the Shipley's taped off by investigators and deputies at the Dunkin' Donuts.There also appeared to be deputies present at the Kolache Factory on Louetta Road. It's not yet known what was happening at the Kolache Factory.Investigators are not sure if the robberies are connected.On Tuesday, Eyewitness News showed you exclusive surveillance video from a Subway on Highway 249 and Louetta Road of a teenager, who deputies believe is responsible for as many as 19 robberies in the area, holding an employee at gunpoint and taking off with money from the cash register.Stay with Eyewitness News as this story develops.