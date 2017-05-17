NEWS

Deputies investigate 2 aggravated robberies in NW Harris County

Robbery at doughnut shop in norhwest Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Harris County deputies are investigating an aggravated robbery at two donut shops in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said armed robbers targeted a Shipley's on the 10800 block of Spring Cypress and the Dunkin' Donuts on the 11500 block of the same road.

SkyEye was over the scene that showed the entrance of the Shipley's taped off by investigators and deputies at the Dunkin' Donuts.

There also appeared to be deputies present at the Kolache Factory on Louetta Road. It's not yet known what was happening at the Kolache Factory.

Investigators are not sure if the robberies are connected.

This is the same area where deputies were looking for a suspected serial robber.

On Tuesday, Eyewitness News showed you exclusive surveillance video from a Subway on Highway 249 and Louetta Road of a teenager, who deputies believe is responsible for as many as 19 robberies in the area, holding an employee at gunpoint and taking off with money from the cash register.

Deputies said a teenager robbed the Corner Bakery on Louetta Road and Subway on Highway 249 within 30 minutes of each other.



