Deputies injured after 3 Harris Co. patrol cars crash at red light

Two Harris County Sheriff's deputies were taken to the hospital after a crash overnight (KTRK)

KATY, Texas (KTRK) --
Two Harris County Sheriff's deputies had minor injuries after a chain-reaction crash in Katy overnight.

Three patrol cars were involved in a wreck at a red light on the Grand Parkway and Mercantile Parkway.

So far, all we know is that the deputy in the first patrol car hit their brakes, and that is when the second patrol vehicle rear-ended the first.

A third patrol vehicle then rear-ended the second cruiser.

The two injured deputies were taken to Memorial Hermann Hospital, but are expected to be okay. Investigators described the deputies' injuries as non-life threatening.

