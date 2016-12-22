Several families received big surprises on Thursday, when they were given gift cards donated to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.The gifting was possible thanks to an anonymous donor, who provided the sheriff's office with $10,000 worth of Walmart gift cards.Deputies headed out into the community to give out $100 gift cards to families who were shopping at a local Walmart.One man declined the gift card, telling the sheriff that his family was already very blessed and asking for the gift card to go to another family.The unidentified Secret Santa said he donated the cards to help people in need and to show a good side of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.