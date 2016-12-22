NEWS

Ft. Bend deputies hand out $10,000 in gift cards
EMBED </>More News Videos

Fort Bend sheriff's deputies handed out $10,000 in gift cards, all provided by an anonymous donor.

FORT BEND COUNTY (KTRK) --
Several families received big surprises on Thursday, when they were given gift cards donated to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.

The gifting was possible thanks to an anonymous donor, who provided the sheriff's office with $10,000 worth of Walmart gift cards.

Deputies headed out into the community to give out $100 gift cards to families who were shopping at a local Walmart.

MORE ACTS OF KINDNESS: Refinery employees buy new car for coworker
EMBED </>More News Videos

Texas City refinery employees came through for their coworker, whose dedication to his job continues to impress them.



One man declined the gift card, telling the sheriff that his family was already very blessed and asking for the gift card to go to another family.

The unidentified Secret Santa said he donated the cards to help people in need and to show a good side of the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
Related Topics:
newsact of kindnessfort bend county sheriff's officechristmasholidayFort Bend County
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Emergency landing after report of sounds from cargo hold
Rise in Xmas Season Cardiac Deaths Not Necessarily Due to Cold Weather
Galveston doctors treat victims of Mexico fireworks explosion
Holiday Travelers Gripe as Delays Pile Up at Los Angeles International Airport
More News
Top Stories
Emergency landing after report of sounds from cargo hold
Helicopter makes emergency landing along Highway 99
Female chase suspect in custody in SW Houston
Son accused of killing mom leaves note in funeral program
Passenger leaves $3K tip for parking attendant at IAH
Stranger's kindness helps dad on flight with baby
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
Show More
At least one injured in car accident in SW Houston
UH hires 3 to new football coaching staff
Jetblue passenger removed after harassing Ivanka Trump
1 injured after e-cigarette explodes on public bus
Mother dies after car pins her against house in NW Harris Co.
More News
Top Video
Emergency landing after report of sounds from cargo hold
Passenger leaves $3K tip for parking attendant at IAH
Small gifts lift spirits of tiny Texas Children's patients
Refinery workers surprise colleague with new car
More Video