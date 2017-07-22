NEWS

Deputies: Chase suspect kills self after pursuit on Beltway 8

Deputies said a suspect died after leading them in a chase on Beltway 8. (Video: Evo Deadpool Gambino) (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Deputies said a suspect they were pursuing on the beltway has died from a self-inflected gunshot wound.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office said deputies were involved in a brief chase around 11:30 a.m., with a suspect in a white pickup truck.

At one point, the suspect stopped on the exit ramp of Beltway 8 southbound going onto the Katy Freeway.

Deputies said the suspect shot himself or herself, and died inside the truck. No other injuries were reported.

We do not know the name or gender of the suspect.

The long elevated exit ramp going to I-10 is now blocked. Drivers should seek alternate routes.

The main lanes and feeder lanes of the beltway are still moving.

Stay with ABC13 Eyewitness News for more on this developing story.

