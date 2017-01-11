NEWS

Deputies arrest 9 in drug raid

Harris County Precinct 4 deputies arrested nine people at a so-called drug house. Neighbors had been complaining for months about activity at the home.

Deputies have been watching alleged drug activity at the home in northwest Harris County for a roughly a week. Upon receiving a warrant, they raided the home and took nine people into custody. The bust took place early Wednesday at a house in the 11300 block of Forrest Valley Drive.

Recovered was an undisclosed amount of methamphetamine, stolen cell phones and a stolen motorcycle.

The identities of those arrested have not yet been released.
