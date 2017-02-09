Nine people are in custody after a robbery at a local AT&T store in north Harris County.A deputy who was eating dinner at a nearby Boston Market restaurant was alerted to people running out of the store, and that is when he called for backup.Patrol cars rushed to the scene of the robbery at Louetta and Kuykendall.According to investigators, the suspects went into the store and stole $12,000 worth of iPhones around 8pm Wednesday.They then led deputies in a chase in four separate vehicles. All the vehicles were quickly stopped, and the occupants inside were detained by officers for questioning.One suspect was bitten by a Harris County K-9 while being taken into custody.No other details have been released. Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating.