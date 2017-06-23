NEWS

Former NBA star Dennis Rodman returns from North Korea, speaks on Otto Warmbier

American college student Otto Warmbier was laid to rest Thursday. Thousands paid their respects to the young man who died after 17 months in captivity in North Korea. (WLS)

NEW YORK --
American college student Otto Warmbier was laid to rest Thursday. Thousands paid their respects to the young man who died after 17 months in captivity in North Korea.

Warmbier was released and returned home last week with extensive brain damage. Friday morning, North Korea denied treating him cruelly or torturing him.


Warmbier's release came as former NBA star and Chicago Bull Dennis Rodman happened to be traveling to North Korea to visit his friend, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The State Department has said Rodman had nothing to do with Otto's release. But in an ABC News exclusive, the basketball player had a different take.


Rodman and his agent, Chris Volo, who traveled with him to North Korea, sat down with Michael Strahan for their first interview since that trip, which aired on Good Morning America Friday morning.

