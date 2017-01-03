NEWS

Police use bean bag gun on knife-wielding suspect who claimed he killed people
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
Houston police used a bean ban gun to subdue a man with a knife, who told officers he had killed "the entire north side of Houston."

Police say they encountered a man waving the knife around at Fannin and Rusk just after 6am Tuesday. An officer tried to get the man to put the knife down, but he refused.

"We tried talking to him. We eventually had to deploy a soft impact weapon as well as multiple CED's," officer Curtis Hampton said.

Hampton said they believe the man was suffering delusions.

The man was not injured and was taken to a hospital for psychiatric evaluation.
HPD updates ABC13 on peaceful end to confrontation with armed man

