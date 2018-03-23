Deadly hostage-taking at French supermarket 'seems to be a terrorist act'

RYM MOMTAZ
A gunman shot up a supermarket and took hostages in southern France today, officials said.

Two people died while about a dozen others were wounded during the attack in the small town of Trebes, a spokesman with France's national police service told The Associated Press. It was unclear whether any hostages remained inside the supermarket.

The mayor of Trebes told ABC News the assailant was still inside the building with an armed police officer, after others were apparently allowed to exit.

The local prefecture confirmed via Twitter that the incident occurred at the Super U Trebes supermarket.

French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said all information suggested the situation "seems to be a terrorist act."

Earlier today, in the neighboring town of Carcassonne, an armed man shot at a group of police officers, injuring one of them, according to Philippe. The prime minister did not say whether the two incidents were linked.

France's interior ministry urged people to avoid the area around the supermarket, tweeting that police were on scene and had set up a security perimeter.

Prosecutors are apparently treating the incident as terrorism.

ABC News' Dragana Jovanovic contributed to this report.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
Stolen narcotics help cops catch masked Walmart robbers
2 arrested after bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash in Spring area
Hostage-taker in France kills 3, is shot dead by police
Firefighter dies battling fire on movie set in Harlem
WATCH LIVE: Leon Jacob testifying in murder-for-hire trial
Child found in suspect's car after police chase
Teen shot in Maryland school dies after removal of life support
You can buy your Mister Rogers postage stamp starting today
Show More
Police find fake 'movie money' after high-speed chase
Bratz dolls CEO leads effort to save Toys 'R' Us
Walt Disney World is offering free dining for kids this summer
NBA dancer chases thief who stole her laptop at Starbucks
Thieves use chain to rip doors off pharmaceutical business
More News
Photos
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
Activist protest against Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
PHOTOS: Stars arrive at the Oscars 2018 red carpet
PHOTOS: Garth Brooks kicks off 2018 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
More Photos