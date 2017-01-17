Deadly accident forces shutdown freeway lanes near downtown

One person has been killed in an accident on the freeway just north of downtown.Just after 9am, a witness called 911 to report a person had been struck by a vehicle on the mainlanes of I-10. The details surrounding the accident are unclear, but authorities confirm one person has died at the scene.The accident investigation is blocking I-45. Southbound traffic is being forced off of I-45 onto I-10 east. Eastbound I-10 traffic cannot access I-45 heading south.