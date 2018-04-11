Dead baby found in suitcase next to train tracks: Official

AARON KATERSKY
An infant was found dead in a suitcase near train tracks in Jersey City, New Jersey, this afternoon, a law enforcement official told ABC News.

The baby was discovered at about 1:15 p.m. under an overpass by the PATH trains near the Journal Square station, the official said. The suitcase was just off the train tracks, said a spokesman for the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office.

Jersey City is just a few miles away from lower Manhattan.

Hudson County prosecutors and Port Authority Police are investigating, the spokesman said.

An autopsy will be conducted.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
'Doorbell bandit' wanted in several west Houston break-ins
24 families lose homes in swift apartment fire in SW Houston
Rockets draw T-Wolves in 1st round of NBA Playoffs
Warning after a load of laundry leads to house fire
Woman tried crossing border after alleged Houston diamond heist
HPD chief urges LGBT crime victims to step forward
Passion on display at final Fort Bend ISD zoning meeting
Aunt shocked to learn adopted kids killed in California crash
Show More
Construction worker murdered during robbery attempt
WATCH: Cruise ship crashes into dock at Honduran port
No felony charge for man found with AR-15 and bullets at hotel
At least 9 school districts affected by STAAR testing glitch
Houston Zoo gives rare access into security operation
More News