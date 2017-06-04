NEWS

Free Press Summer Fest evacuated due to severe weather

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Free Press Summer Fest in Eleanor Tinsley Park has been evacuated due to severe weather in the area.

"Performances will be suspended for at least an hour but the festival is not canceled," a tweet stated.


PHOTOS: A rainy day at FPSF 2017 on Saturday


On Saturday, the festival was evacuated after the threat of lightning and torrential rain.

But by 8 p.m., the festival re-opened and drenched fans stomped through a muddy mess to return to the stages.

The festival was also briefly evacuated in 2016 after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

