Due to lightning in the area, FPSF performances are TEMPORARILY SUSPENDED. Calmly head toward the nearest exit. https://t.co/sc1Kkz4KeL pic.twitter.com/e99jRZePlO — FPSF (@fpsf) June 4, 2017

Free Press Summer Fest in Eleanor Tinsley Park has been evacuated due to severe weather in the area."Performances will be suspended for at least an hour but the festival is not canceled," a tweet stated.On Saturday, the festival was evacuated after the threat of lightning and torrential rain.But by 8 p.m., the festival re-opened and drenched fans stomped through a muddy mess to return to the stages.The festival was also briefly evacuated in 2016 after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.