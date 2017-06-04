NEWS

DAY 2: Free Press Summer Fest canceled after severe weather in the area

FPSF crowd forced to evacuate for second day in a row.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Free Press Summer Festival in Eleanor Tinsley Park has been canceled after severe weather in the area.

"With intense weather systems continuing and a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service, Eleanor Tinsley Park is unsafe for the event to continue," organizers said.



Concertgoers were forced to evacuate the park Sunday afternoon for nearly four hours.

PHOTOS: A rainy day at FPSF 2017 on Saturday


On Saturday, the festival was evacuated after the threat of lightning and torrential rain.

But by 8 p.m., the festival re-opened and drenched fans stomped through a muddy mess to return to the stages.

The festival was also briefly evacuated in 2016 after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.

