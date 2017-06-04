Fest organizers, in agreement with the City of Houston, are announcing that the remainder of FPSF is cancelled. https://t.co/evI0IfTZHM pic.twitter.com/kzCFzdHPz5 — FPSF (@fpsf) June 4, 2017

Free Press Summer Festival in Eleanor Tinsley Park has been canceled after severe weather in the area."With intense weather systems continuing and a flash flood warning issued by the National Weather Service, Eleanor Tinsley Park is unsafe for the event to continue," organizers said.Concertgoers were forced to evacuate the park Sunday afternoon for nearly four hours.On Saturday, the festival was evacuated after the threat of lightning and torrential rain.But by 8 p.m., the festival re-opened and drenched fans stomped through a muddy mess to return to the stages.The festival was also briefly evacuated in 2016 after the National Weather Service issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning.