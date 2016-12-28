NEWS

Katy man once convicted in pregnant wife's killing about to go free while awaiting new trial
EMBED </>More News Videos

David Temple will be free while awaiting new trial

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
David Temple, the Katy man once convicted in the killing of his pregnant wife is about to go free while awaiting the possibility of a new trial, according to his attorney.

RELATED: Coach convicted of killing wife granted new trial

The highest criminal court in Texas threw out the conviction of the former high school football coach found guilty of killing his pregnant wife.

The Court of Criminal Appeals set aside the judgement against David Temple, concluding prosecutors hid or delayed revealing hundreds of pages of evidence to Temple's defense team as he was tried for the 1999 murder of his wife Belinda.

"A prosecutor has a duty to give to the defense any evidence that's favorable to the defense," said Temple's attorney Stanley Schneider.

It has been nine years since the former Hastings high school football coach was sentenced to life in prison. The ruling came as a surprise to Temple and his lawyers. They say Temple was speechless when told.

The 11-page ruling stated evidence was "...purposely or actively hidden..." which "...handicapped defense counsel's overall performance."

Schneider says there was evidence of another plausible killer - someone other than Temple. Prosecutor Kelly Siegler did not return calls following the ruling but was adamant in a 2012 interview with Eyewitness News that the allegation of evidence withholding was simply untrue.

Keep checking back on this page to get real-time updates as this story unfolds. To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC13 news app for iPhone or Android. You can also get breaking news alerts sent to you by email.
Related Topics:
newsmurderHarris County
(Copyright ©2016 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Officials responding to report of military helicopter in water
Trump Blasts Obama for Disrupting 'Smooth Transition'
Police Suspect Social Media in Mall Violence in at Least 9 States
Trump Backers Postpone Fundraiser That Promised Access to President-Elect
More News
Top Stories
Officials responding to report of military helicopter in water
Teen stabbed in random attack on Houston's north side
Resident fights off intruder with firewood
Bizarre road rage food fight turns violent
Homeowner gets revenge on package thieves
Fog delaying multiple ships in Galveston area
Older UK royals outpace next generation in public duties
Show More
Police investigating dead body found in burned van
Homeowner shoots 19-year-old burglar in face
Former 'Survivor' contestant gets prison for child porn
Dylann Roof won't work to spare his life
Cinnabon apologizes for Carrie Fisher tribute tweet
More News
Top Video
Katy police investigating first murder since 2013
Woman with gun shot, killed by Brazoria County deputies
Man recovering after acid attack to his face
Burglars target local H-E-B stores over Christmas holiday
More Video