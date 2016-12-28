HOUSTON (KTRK) --David Temple, the Katy man once convicted in the killing of his pregnant wife was released from prison around 5:30 p.m. while awaiting the possibility of a new trial.
"I just thank God, it's only possible through him," Temple said. "I thank my family."
"It's been a long journey. This is a portion of this journey that's been completed and we're waiting for justice to be served once and for all."
The highest criminal court in Texas threw out the conviction of the former high school football coach found guilty of killing his pregnant wife.
The Court of Criminal Appeals set aside the judgement against David Temple, concluding prosecutors hid or delayed revealing hundreds of pages of evidence to Temple's defense team as he was tried for the 1999 murder of his wife Belinda.
"A prosecutor has a duty to give to the defense any evidence that's favorable to the defense," said Temple's attorney Stanley Schneider.
It has been nine years since the former Hastings high school football coach was sentenced to life in prison. The ruling came as a surprise to Temple and his lawyers. They say Temple was speechless when told.
The 11-page ruling stated evidence was "...purposely or actively hidden..." which "...handicapped defense counsel's overall performance."
Schneider says there was evidence of another plausible killer - someone other than Temple. Prosecutor Kelly Siegler did not return calls following the ruling but was adamant in a 2012 interview with Eyewitness News that the allegation of evidence withholding was simply untrue.