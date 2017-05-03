Dashcam video shows fiery plane crash near Seattle

If you don't believe in miracles, you might after seeing this dramatic video of a plane crash just north of Seattle.Driver Guanting Li was at a stop light on State Route 525 and Harbour Pointe Boulevard during afternoon rush hour when a plane clipped some power lines and exploded,The massive fireball was captured on dashcam. The plane then crashed into some cars and hit a light pole.The single-engined Piper PA32 slid several hundred feet before stopping on its side.Two people were inside the crashed plane. They survived and only had minor injuries.The people inside the cars the plane hit were okay, too.The National Transportation Safety Board is now investigating the crash.Officials told KOMO-TV the quick-thinking pilot lost power at 500 feet, and when he couldn't restart the plane, he turned the plummeting aircraft towards an empty spot on the boulevard.