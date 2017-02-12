NEWS

Dangerous wildfires break out in Oklahoma

EMBED </>More News Videos

A large wildfire burned near Oklahoma City as dangerous conditions existed across that state and part of Texas. (CNN/KWTV)

OKLAHOMA CITY --
A large wildfire burned near Oklahoma City as dangerous conditions existed across that state and part of Texas.

Hundreds of people were being evacuated as strong winds pushed the flames near homes.


Red flag warnings have been issued for western Oklahoma, the Texas Panhandle and parts of West Texas. The Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, says the area at critical risk for fires covers more than 157,000 square miles and includes the cities of Oklahoma City and Norman in Oklahoma and Amarillo, Lubbock and Midland in Texas.
Sustained winds of up to 30 mph are expected along with low humidity levels. High temperatures could exceed 80 degrees in some areas.

State forestry officials in Oklahoma are urging residents to avoid doing anything that could cause a fire. The state is under a national fire advisory through Feb. 14 because of the high risk for wildfires.
Related Topics:
newswildfire
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Trump Adviser Doubles Down on Claims of Voter Fraud and of 'Thousands' of Voters Bused Into New Hampshire
Search intensifies for missing Baytown teen
Grammy-Winning Jazz, Pop and R'n'B Singer Al Jarreau Dead at 76
Washington State Attorney General: President Trump Is 'Not Reading' the Constitution
More News
Top Stories
SWAT called to apartments near shooting
'My Fit Foods' announces the closure of all their stores
NFL more forceful on Texas 'bathroom bill' after SB51
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Sears, Kmart drop Trump-branded merchandise
Third Ward fruit stand owner looks to expand
Search intensifies for missing Baytown teen
Show More
Grammy-winning jazz singer Al Jarreau dies at age 76
TSU employees accused of stealing money
Ed dept misidentifies activist, has to apologize for apology
You'll need an umbrella for Valentine's Day
Study: Your dog is judging you for being rude
More News
Top Video
2 girls, 11 and 12, shot in head in separate shootings
Sears, Kmart drop Trump-branded merchandise
NFL more forceful on Texas 'bathroom bill' after SB51
Stop throwing 'shade' at words added to dictionary
More Video