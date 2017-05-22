NEWS

Damsel in defense: Women taking proactive steps to protect themselves

EMBED </>More Videos

Women selling self-defense products designed for protection, Chauncy Glover reports. (KTRK)

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Women across the Bayou City are taking a proactive approach to protecting themselves.

Many are participating in "damsel in defense."

"I always thought women should be able to protect themselves and their family," Kristina Ref said. "I have two small kids."

She is behind the defense parties where products women can use to defend themselves are sold.

Most of the products are below $50.

"I just think a lot of women see that as a necessity these days because the world is getting more crazy," Ref added.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newswomenviolence against womenviolenceHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
19 dead, 50 injured after reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena: Police
'Broken' Ariana Grande speaks out after deadly Manchester concert: 'I don't have words'
1-year-old child shot in leg in SW Houston
19 dead, 50 hurt after explosion at Ariana Grande concert
More News
Top Stories
19 dead, 50 hurt after explosion at Ariana Grande concert
PHOTOS: Explosion reported at Ariana Grande concert
Celebs send prayers after Ariana Grande concert incident
2 dead, including child, after school bus accident
1-year-old child shot in leg in SW Houston
Mother and daughter caught in alleged store return scam
Should car theft victims have to pay for storage fees?
Show More
Teen overcomes traumatic brain injury to graduate
Storm collapses ceiling in Pasadena complex
High winds cause major damage in Stafford area
Video shows man riding on car roof on 610
6-year-old's plea for peace goes viral
More News
Top Video
Manchester United tickets delayed
19 dead, 50 hurt after explosion at Ariana Grande concert
Teen overcomes traumatic brain injury to graduate
Man pleads guilty to shooting Stafford police officer
More Video