Women across the Bayou City are taking a proactive approach to protecting themselves.Many are participating in "damsel in defense.""I always thought women should be able to protect themselves and their family," Kristina Ref said. "I have two small kids."She is behind the defense parties where products women can use to defend themselves are sold.Most of the products are below $50."I just think a lot of women see that as a necessity these days because the world is getting more crazy," Ref added.