Dallas police officer dies 1 day after shooting that injured 2 others

EMILY SHAPIRO
Dallas police officer Rogelio Santander died this morning after he was shot in the line of duty Tuesday afternoon, the Dallas police chief said today.

A second Dallas police officer, Crystal Almeida, and a Home Depot loss prevention officer, Scott Painter, were also shot during the attack. They are both in critical condition but are making "remarkable recoveries," Police Chief Reneé Hall said today.

The suspect, 29-year-old Armando Juarez, and a woman were arrested hours after a police chase.

Almeida and Santander joined the force three years ago, The Dallas Morning News reported.

"It sobers us to realize what officers walk into day in and day out and how quickly they can become victims," Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said Tuesday.

Nearly two years ago a sniper gunned down five law enforcement officers in Dallas. That July 2016 shooting was the deadliest day for United States law enforcement since 9/11.
