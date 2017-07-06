NEWS

Father killed in front of children in Chicago fireworks accident

EMBED </>More Videos

A father was killed in front of his children on the Fourth of July in a tragic fireworks accident on Chicago's Southwest Side. (WLS)

CHICAGO, Illinois --
A father was killed in front of his children on the Fourth of July in a tragic fireworks accident on Chicago's Southwest Side.

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, 42-year-old David Griffin was lighting fireworks in an alley in the city's Gage Park neighborhood. His wife said he was with his young children at the time.

When he went to check on a firework that didn't seem to be firing, it blew up in his face as it shot into the air, police and fire officials said.

"The fuse went off and it seemed like everything was going, and then the fuse sort of died, and he stuck his head over it and it went off," said Daniel Saenz, a witness.

Griffin suffered serious injuries to his head and was transported to Holy Cross Hospital. He died about 20 minutes after the accident. No one else was hurt.

His wife and other relatives returned to the home Wednesday morning, overcome with emotion.

Fernando Sotelo, Griffin's upstairs neighbor and family friend, said he worked as a security guard and will be remembered as a good father who was always looking out for others.

"It's dangerous around here. When there would be drive-bys, he'd come out and protect us. He was protective over this neighborhood," Sotelo said.

Two other men were badly hurt in separate accidents involving fireworks over the holiday weekend. A man in his 30s suffered a critical injury to his hand.

A man in his 40s also badly injured his hand Tuesday when a firework blew up as he was handling it.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff

Related Topics:
newsfireworksman killedIllinois
(Copyright ©2017 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Woman allegedly chews on meth bag found in her buttocks
Former officer accused of stealing money from dying man
Arrest made in deadly New Caney hit-and-run
One year later, slain Dallas officers get new memorial
Bodies of 4 children, their father found in Georgia home
More News
Top Stories
Former officer accused of stealing money from dying man
Large fire erupts at South Houston warehouse
One year later, slain Dallas officers get new memorial
Woman allegedly chews on meth bag found in her buttocks
Person hit by vehicle on North Loop eastbound at I-45
Teens rescue pit bull puppy
Thieves slam truck into store and grab safe
Show More
Tupac letter reveals why he broke up with Madonna
Hobby Lobby to pay fine for illegal smuggling
New diet book claims coffee can help weight loss
Slight chance of afternoon storms
Neighbor accused of killing man over dog droppings
More News
Top Video
Woman allegedly chews on meth bag found in her buttocks
Let's taco 'bout Torchy's new menu items
Teens rescue pit bull puppy
One year later, slain Dallas officers get new memorial
More Video