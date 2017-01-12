TSU professor charged w/ assault after he punched an officer during a prostitution sting, per DA's office #abc13 pic.twitter.com/cNWW3ioSUD — Kaitlin McCulley (@KaitlinMcCulley) January 12, 2017

A professor at Texas Southern University is in jail, charged with assaulting a police officer during a prostitution sting, according to the district attorney's office.Christopher Tymczak was arrested Tuesday. Prosecutors said the arrest happened at a motel and that one officer was playing the role of a prostitute. When another officer tried to make an arrest, Tymczak punched that officer, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office.Tymczak is involved in a separate discrimination lawsuit against TSU and he was also charged with forgery in September.According to TSU officials, Tymczak is still employed with the university.Coming up on Live at 5, ABC13's Kaitlin McCulley will have the latest details.