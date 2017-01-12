NEWS

Texas Southern professor jailed, charged with assaulting officer during prostitution sting

By
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
A professor at Texas Southern University is in jail, charged with assaulting a police officer during a prostitution sting, according to the district attorney's office.

Christopher Tymczak was arrested Tuesday. Prosecutors said the arrest happened at a motel and that one officer was playing the role of a prostitute. When another officer tried to make an arrest, Tymczak punched that officer, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office.

Tymczak is involved in a separate discrimination lawsuit against TSU and he was also charged with forgery in September.



According to TSU officials, Tymczak is still employed with the university.

Coming up on Live at 5, ABC13's Kaitlin McCulley will have the latest details.
Related Topics:
newstexas southern universityprostitutionHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
No Plan to Roll Back Women's Military Advancements: Mattis
Cy-Fair bus catches fire with 20 students on board
Girl fights back when boy demands chicken nuggets at gunpoint
How Donald Trump May Violate the Constitution the Second He's Sworn In
VP Biden Awarded Presidential Medal of Freedom
More News
Top Stories
Cy-Fair bus catches fire with 20 students on board
Fort Bend Co. mother admits to smothering infant
Four arrested after attempted robbery of Zales outlet store
Obama surprises Biden with Medal of Freedom
Girl fights back when boy demands chicken nuggets at gunpoint
Airfare expected to increase in 2017, airlines say
HPD investigating double homicide in SE Houston
Show More
Trooper shot in ambush; Good Samaritan kills gunman
Amazon plans to hire 100K in Texas, other states
Playboy Super Bowl party being held in former church
Man arrested for terror threat to blow up sheriff's office
DOJ watchdog investigating FBI's actions before election
More News
Photos
TSA confiscated record number number of firearms in 2016
Time is running out to see MFAH's Degas exhibit
SUV goes for unexpected swim in pool
Homes in historic Heights community get makeover
More Photos