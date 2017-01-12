HOUSTON (KTRK) --A professor at Texas Southern University is in jail, charged with assaulting a police officer during a prostitution sting, according to the district attorney's office.
Christopher Tymczak was arrested Tuesday. Prosecutors said the arrest happened at a motel and that one officer was playing the role of a prostitute. When another officer tried to make an arrest, Tymczak punched that officer, according to the Harris County District Attorney's office.
Tymczak is involved in a separate discrimination lawsuit against TSU and he was also charged with forgery in September.
According to TSU officials, Tymczak is still employed with the university.
