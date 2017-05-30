DA: Spring man confessed to killing neighbor in driveway

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A Spring man is back in custody after a judge tripled his bond when he unexpectedly confessed during a court appearance to fatally shooting his neighbor, according to prosecutors.
Hector Campos, who is accused of killing neighbor Anna Weed in his driveway earlier this year after a heated confrontation, waived his right to remain silent and told prosecutors that he shot Weed after she refused to reveal the whereabouts of his wife, according to the District Attorney's office.
Earlier this year, the attorney for the Weed family said Weed helped Campos's ex-wife leave him and leave the country with their daughter, upsetting Campos.
Campos also said in court that he felt his actions were justified, adding that he could not understand why other neighbors would be scared of him, according to prosecutors.
Upon hearing Campos' testimony, Judge Maria Jackson raised Campos' bond to $175,000 and he was taken back into custody immediately.
Earlier in the court appearance, Campos had said he was in dire financial straits, casting doubt on whether or not he will be able to post bond again.
The aftermath of Weed's shooting was all caught on camera, and Campos is now facing a murder charge.
Weed's husband was seen on his knees trying to help his dying wife. Meantime, a neighbor held Campos at gunpoint until police arrived.
Campos' attorney previously said before the shooting that Ana Weed assaulted Hector Campos with a roll of tape.
Weed's family has also filed a wrongful death lawsuit seeking $1,000,000 in damages from Campos. The suit claimed Campos' actions were intentional.
Weed's husband, son and mother are listed as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The suit is seeking damages for Weed's pain and suffering and mental anguish prior to her death, as well as the family's funeral and burial expenses.
