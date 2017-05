EMBED >More News Videos Surveillance video released of off-duty deputy accused of assault, Miya Shay reports.

After an off-duty deputy was arrested Sunday night for allegedly assaulting a woman, the DA's office has yet to file any charges.Brian Jones, 29, was seen fighting with a woman at the Live Oak Club "As this case was initially presented to the HCDAO Intake, it appeared a viable charge. As additional evidence came in, questions were raised to justify the request for more information. This matter remains under review," the DA's office said.