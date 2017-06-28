NEWS

Drug bust in Cypress involving possible fentanyl-derived heroin

A powerful form of heroin was seized from a Cypress-area home on Tuesday. (KTRK)


CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) --
A dangerous and highly addictive drug called China White was seized during a drug bust in Cypress. The Harris County Precinct 5 Constable's Office told Eyewitness News the incident happened Tuesday afternoon at 7602 Hillsdale Park in the Canyon Village at Cypress Springs subdivision.

China White is a type of heroin often made up of the notorious drug fentanyl. It produces stronger highs which can prove fatal.

The Harris County Medical Examiner's Office reported 26 fentanyl deaths since 2016.

Cell phone footage of the drug bust shows law enforcement vehicles descended on the cul-de-sac.

Zayda Perez lives nearby and could not believe what she saw outside.

"The guy. He was on the floor with his hands behind his back right in front of his car. It was just crazy," said Perez. "All you see is a bunch of officers with big ole' guns and dogs just going to the house. It was a little bit scary."

Court records obtained by Eyewitness News revealed Liongo Lindsey was arrested during the ordeal. He's been charged with attempting to sell the dangerous opioid.

Lindsey appeared in probable cause court Wednesday morning where prosecutors outlined their case.

"Officers spent a few weeks conducting surveillance on the defendant based on several confidential informants who had given them information that defendant was possessing and selling...China White heroin," said the prosecutor. "They obtained a search warrant. When they went to serve the warrant, the defendant was walking out the front door of his residence as the police arrived. He threw two bags of heroin on the ground."

Lindsey remained in the Harris County Jail with a $75,000 bond as of Wednesday afternoon.

