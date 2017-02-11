Today's Top Stories
NEWS
Customers forced to the ground in Starbucks robbery
(file photo)
KTRK
Saturday, February 11, 2017 11:41AM
HOUSTON (KTRK) --
An unknown suspect robbed a Starbucks store around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.
The store was open at the time when someone came in and forced everyone on the ground.
No one was injured.
No suspects have yet been arrested.
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
