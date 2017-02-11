NEWS

Customers forced to the ground in Starbucks robbery

(file photo)

HOUSTON (KTRK) --
An unknown suspect robbed a Starbucks store around 7 a.m. Saturday morning, police said.


The store was open at the time when someone came in and forced everyone on the ground.

No one was injured.

No suspects have yet been arrested.
