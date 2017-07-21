FRESNO

Dramatic video shows the moment a customer takes on armed robber at Starbucks

EMBED </>More Videos

Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment a customer takes on an armed robber at a Northwest Fresno Starbucks. (KFSN)

FRESNO, California --
Newly released surveillance footage shows the moment a customer takes on an armed robber at a Northwest Fresno Starbucks. It happened just after 5:30 p.m. near Herndon and Golden State Thursday.

Investigators said the suspect, Ryan Flores, walked in with a knife and a toy gun demanding money from a barista. That is when Cregg Jerri saw what was happening and hit Flores in the back with a metal chair. The two then began fighting on the ground where Jerri was stabbed in the neck-- fortunately he is expected to be okay.

Fresno Police Chief Jerry Dyer said, "It's not something we recommend. In this case it was a good outcome-- no one died as a result of this incident, but very well could have. But nonetheless, he's a hero-- there's no question."

During the fight, Jerri managed to wrestle the knife away and stab Flores several times before he ran away.

Officers later found Flores near a canal on Fruit and Ashlan where he admitted to the crime and was treated for his injuries before being taken into custody.

Related Topics:
newsfresno police departmentfresnoarmed robberysurveillance videostabbingCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Fresno woman bringing her love of travel to your children's milestones
Correctional officer shot on the job recovers at TIRR
Country star helps serviceman have emotional reunion
Fresno police say gunman targeted white men
More fresno
NEWS
14-year-old girl shot to death in NE Harris Co. home
Houston woman arrested for 'virtual kidnapping' scheme
HCSO terminates deputy involved in deadly Denny's fight
Protesters shout down Minneapolis mayor in wake of fatal shooting of bride-to-be
More News
Top Stories
Houston woman arrested for 'virtual kidnapping' scheme
HCSO terminates deputy involved in deadly Denny's fight
Family: Young mother killed on her way to job interview
Sightings of monkey in South Houston pour in
Houston woman mails desecrated Quran to CAIR
Katy residents not happy about new flea market
Hawaii 1st to prep for 'unlikely' N. Korea missile threat
Attorney: Texans' Foreman drug test came back negative
Show More
Star football player's parents file wrongful death lawsuit
Family searches for answers after Katy salon shooting
Heat closes out the week, with weekend downpours ahead
TRAGIC WEEK: Teens killed in violent acts around Houston
Drum Corps Tour of Champions in Houston
More News
Top Video
Hawaii 1st to prep for 'unlikely' N. Korea missile threat
Family searches for answers after Katy salon shooting
8 restaurants with the best new brunches
Texas moms create hilarious parody of 'Despacito'
More Video