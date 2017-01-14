Crosby ISD middle school student missing

The Harris County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Houston student who was last seen on Thursday.Lexy Ferguson was last seen at home Thursday morning. Ferguson was last seen wearing jeans, white sweater and white vans..Kruse is five-foot-four-inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. She has brown eyes and dark brown hair.The 7th grader stayed home from school on Thursday and left in the middle of the day. Her father was at work, but she was home with her grandmother.Sources say that she may be running away to California where her mother lives, but her father says that he believes she's still in Crosby. Her father says that her mother had not been in her life.