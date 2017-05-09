NEWS

Crime Stoppers helping to solve cases involving hit-and-run accidents

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Crime Stoppers said it often depends on the public's help in solving hit-and-run cases.

"Even if you find the owner of the car, you have to be able to prove that he was behind the wheel," Jeff McShan said.

He said families often call Crime Stoppers for help in trying to find the driver in many unsolved cases.

"These cases go into a cold case category pretty quickly. If nobody saw the accident, nobody knows that kind of car it is, there's no parts to do research on, I mean, what else is the detective going to do?" McShan said.

So far, there are at least three unsolved cases in the area.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

