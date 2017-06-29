NEWS

Senior living complex residents on edge after crime spike

EMBED </>More Videos

Residents in a Sunnyside senior living community are on edge after a spike in crime.

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
Residents at a seniors-only housing complex in Sunnyside are on edge after multiple crimes at their complex including at least two assaults.

The incidents happened at the Mariposa apartments near Highway 288 and Reed Road, according to Houston police.

Adlonia Broussard has lived in the complex for several years and said she and other residents feel like sitting ducks.

"I feel like I can run fast, but if you're caught off guard, I'm going to be a victim too," Broussard said. "You're like a prisoner in your house, scared to go out after dark."

Another resident who asked that her identity not be revealed said she too lives in fear, especially after an assault last month left two seniors beaten.

"They were coming home from work at 10:30 in the evening. They were attacked from behind. Their heads were bloodied. The bones were broken in their eye," the resident said.

Bonner Carington, owner of the complex, acknowledges crime is a problem. They're working with police and hosting community meetings to raise awareness about the risks and ask residents to watch out for one another, a representative said.

They have also hired a new security company in the last few weeks, according to the representative.

Broussard said she hasn't noticed any changes and she's planning to move, something she said many others can't afford to do.

"They are just stuck here to deal with it. More or less, just see what happens and hope it's not them that's the next victim," she said.

Report a typo to the ABC13 staff


Related Topics:
newsassaultsenior citizenscrimesafetySunnysideHouston
(Copyright ©2017 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
NEWS
Mom of League City suspect: 'Whatever he's done is totally wrong'
Health care state of play: The last lunch, and no agreement
CBO: 35-percent drop in Medicaid spending by 2036 under Senate GOP health bill
White House defends Trump's tweets about TV host
More News
Top Stories
Mom of League City suspect: 'Whatever he's done is totally wrong'
2 San Antonio officers critically wounded in shootout
After 3 years, $1 million, city has little to show for recycling proposal
16 arrested after prostitution sting in north Harris Co.
Fireworks recalled due to burn hazard
Trump faces backlash after ridiculing TV host's looks
FBI on the hunt for bicycling bad hair bank bandit
Show More
Girl falls off slide at water park in Baytown
American flags vandalized along 4th of July parade route
Zika virus still a threat, CDC warns
Drinking this weekend? Catch a cab or ride to jail
MLB umpire rescues woman on bridge
More News
Top Video
41 puppies find their forever families
Strangers buy car for man who walked miles to work
Boater jumps into action to save fawn
FBI on the hunt for bicycling bad hair bank bandit
More Video