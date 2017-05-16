Crews restore power to Dickinson after blackout

@i45now Very fresh update: 5400 restored, 6700 to go. — Texas-NM Power (@TNMP) May 16, 2017

A widespread power outage overnight left the city of Dickinson in the dark.At least 12,000 people were without power after a substation went down.Texas New Mexico Power said the electricity was restored completely by 2 a.m.Crews were working through the night to switch customers over to another substation.This outage was affecting traffic control signals. City leaders advised drivers to use extra caution at intersections where signals were not working. Public Works and Highway Department crews were also working late into the night to place stop signs at the intersections.Any intersection where signals were out should be treated as a four-way stop, officials told residents.The police department, fire department, EMS and city officials were aware of the problem and in communication with the power company.Residents were asked not to call authorities to report the outage, and only contact 911 if emergency services were needed.